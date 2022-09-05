Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.11 million Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.25. With the company’s per share price at $9.57 changed hands at $0.28 or 3.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $289.88M. XAIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.47% off its 52-week high of $16.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.78, which suggests the last value was 50.05% up since then. When we look at Beyond Air Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 551.38K.

Analysts gave the Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XAIR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Beyond Air Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.47.

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) trade information

Instantly XAIR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.70 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 3.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.38%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) is 1.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XAIR’s forecast low is $15.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -56.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Beyond Air Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.84% over the past 6 months, a -13.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Beyond Air Inc. will fall -51.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter.

4 analysts are of the opinion that Beyond Air Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $670k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $260k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Beyond Air Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.40%.

XAIR Dividends

Beyond Air Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.86% of Beyond Air Inc. shares while 18.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.86%. There are 18.39% institutions holding the Beyond Air Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.09% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million XAIR shares worth $6.17 million.

Kingdon Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.61% or 0.78 million shares worth $5.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $4.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $1.84 million.