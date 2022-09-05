Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) : Investors Should Not Dump BTTX Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.79 changed hands at $0.08 or 4.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.58M. BTTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1542.46% off its 52-week high of $29.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 49.16% up since then. When we look at Better Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Instantly BTTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9490 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 4.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.51%, with the 5-day performance at -5.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) is -12.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.76 days.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Better Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.15% over the past 6 months, a 36.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Better Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 39.20%.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.25% of Better Therapeutics Inc. shares while 13.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.32%. There are 13.98% institutions holding the Better Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Farallon Capital Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.86% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million BTTX shares worth $2.27 million.

Sectoral Asset Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.72% or 0.88 million shares worth $1.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Science & Technology Fund. With 0.52 million shares estimated at $0.47 million under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Science & Technology Fund held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.55 million.