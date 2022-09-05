AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.24 million AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $8.45 changed hands at $0.09 or 1.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $295.41M. AVEO’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.89% off its 52-week high of $9.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.06, which suggests the last value was 63.79% up since then. When we look at AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 297.32K.

Analysts gave the AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AVEO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) trade information

Instantly AVEO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.78 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 80.17%, with the 5-day performance at 4.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) is 9.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVEO’s forecast low is $12.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -124.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -42.01% for it to hit the projected low.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 160.80% over the past 6 months, a 42.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 166.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.34 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $28.48 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 87.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.90%. The 2022 estimates are for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 1.80%.

AVEO Dividends

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 39.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.17%. There are 39.09% institutions holding the AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.47% of the shares, roughly 3.95 million AVEO shares worth $22.1 million.

AIGH Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.18% or 2.82 million shares worth $15.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.04 million shares estimated at $5.81 million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $2.27 million.