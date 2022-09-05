ATA Creativity Global (AACG): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 67339.0 ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $2.19 changed hands at -$0.27 or -10.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $70.58M. AACG’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.53% off its 52-week high of $2.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 59.82% up since then. When we look at ATA Creativity Global’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 40410.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.83K.

Analysts gave the ATA Creativity Global (AACG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AACG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ATA Creativity Global’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) trade information

Instantly AACG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.58 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -10.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 104.58%, with the 5-day performance at -11.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is 17.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5170.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AACG’s forecast low is $6.50 with $6.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -196.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -196.8% for it to hit the projected low.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.00%. The 2022 estimates are for ATA Creativity Global earnings to increase by 63.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

AACG Dividends

ATA Creativity Global is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.49% of ATA Creativity Global shares while 16.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.96%. There are 16.97% institutions holding the ATA Creativity Global stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million AACG shares worth $0.2 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 4528.0 shares estimated at $4799.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.