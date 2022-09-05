Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 4.53% Incline

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.25. With the company’s per share price at $0.90 changed hands at $0.04 or 4.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.45M. IONM’s last price was a discount, traded about -805.56% off its 52-week high of $8.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 7.78% up since then. When we look at Assure Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 835.85K.

Analysts gave the Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IONM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Assure Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Instantly IONM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0299 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 4.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.33%, with the 5-day performance at -10.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) is -57.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9780.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IONM’s forecast low is $5.50 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -511.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Assure Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.64% over the past 6 months, a -133.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Assure Holdings Corp. will fall -130.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -500.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.08 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Assure Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $9.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.22 million and $8.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Assure Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 88.70%.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 24 and March 28.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.68% of Assure Holdings Corp. shares while 10.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.05%. There are 10.73% institutions holding the Assure Holdings Corp. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.09% of the shares, roughly 1.56 million IONM shares worth $8.44 million.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.22% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.85 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 6405.0 shares estimated at $11208.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.