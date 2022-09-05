Are Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVLU) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.18 changed hands at $0.12 or 1.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $232.12M. LVLU’s last price was a discount, traded about -244.5% off its 52-week high of $21.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.10, which suggests the last value was 17.48% up since then. When we look at Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 265.65K.

Analysts gave the Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LVLU as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) trade information

Instantly LVLU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.16 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.59%, with the 5-day performance at -9.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) is 8.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LVLU’s forecast low is $9.50 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -255.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -53.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.09% over the past 6 months, a -38.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $132.27 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $116.92 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -520.80%.

LVLU Dividends

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 14.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.80% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. shares while 85.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.92%. There are 85.46% institutions holding the Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 19.31% of the shares, roughly 7.5 million LVLU shares worth $50.85 million.

Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.66% or 3.75 million shares worth $25.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Principal Small Cap Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.39 million shares estimated at $3.79 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $1.31 million.