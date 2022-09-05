Are Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 0.11 million Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.52 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.14M. HCTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -736.54% off its 52-week high of $4.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 9.62% up since then. When we look at Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 493.92K.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Instantly HCTI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7200 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.29%, with the 5-day performance at -1.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) is -28.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30930.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $12.6 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Healthcare Triangle Inc. earnings to decrease by -434.50%.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 77.18% of Healthcare Triangle Inc. shares while 0.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.75%. There are 0.63% institutions holding the Healthcare Triangle Inc. stock share, with Kepos Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.37% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million HCTI shares worth $0.17 million.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.20% or 70000.0 shares worth $88900.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.