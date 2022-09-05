An Overview Of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA)

In the last trading session, 0.11 million a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.01 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $259.93M. AKA’s last price was a discount, traded about -657.71% off its 52-week high of $15.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.74, which suggests the last value was 13.43% up since then. When we look at a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 188.12K.

Analysts gave the a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AKA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) trade information

Instantly AKA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.17 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 0.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.27%, with the 5-day performance at -2.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) is 1.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AKA’s forecast low is $2.20 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -198.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.45% for it to hit the projected low.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.71% over the past 6 months, a -86.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $162.31 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $182.8 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. earnings to decrease by -156.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.20% per year.

AKA Dividends

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.99% of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. shares while 60.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.31%. There are 60.01% institutions holding the a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. stock share, with Summit Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 52.73% of the shares, roughly 67.84 million AKA shares worth $187.24 million.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.62% or 2.08 million shares worth $9.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Putnam Small Cap Value Fund and American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fd. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $2.91 million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fd held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $1.83 million.