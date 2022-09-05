Alpha Teknova Inc. (NASDAQ: TKNO) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 54335.0 Alpha Teknova Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.95 changed hands at -$0.47 or -10.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $108.55M. TKNO’s last price was a discount, traded about -625.06% off its 52-week high of $28.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.23, which suggests the last value was -7.09% down since then. When we look at Alpha Teknova Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 58110.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.50K.

Analysts gave the Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TKNO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alpha Teknova Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Alpha Teknova Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) trade information

Instantly TKNO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.10 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -10.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.71%, with the 5-day performance at -14.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alpha Teknova Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) is -45.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TKNO’s forecast low is $13.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -279.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -229.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alpha Teknova Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.97% over the past 6 months, a -54.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alpha Teknova Inc. will rise 44.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -141.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.85 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Alpha Teknova Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $12.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.31 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Alpha Teknova Inc. earnings to decrease by -102.00%.

TKNO Dividends

Alpha Teknova Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Alpha Teknova Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.99% of Alpha Teknova Inc. shares while 88.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.81%. There are 88.59% institutions holding the Alpha Teknova Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.76% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million TKNO shares worth $18.42 million.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.57% or 0.72 million shares worth $9.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $2.76 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $2.2 million.