Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.23 million Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $17.19 changed hands at -$0.4 or -2.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $345.35M. ALBO’s last price was a discount, traded about -118.91% off its 52-week high of $37.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.54, which suggests the last value was 3.78% up since then. When we look at Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 305.17K.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) trade information

Instantly ALBO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.31 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -2.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.19%, with the 5-day performance at -5.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) is -27.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.86 days.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Albireo Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.08% over the past 6 months, a -348.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Albireo Pharma Inc. will rise 13.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -153.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.45 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Albireo Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $13.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.98 million and $3.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 276.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 256.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Albireo Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 73.70%.

ALBO Dividends

Albireo Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares while 93.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.47%. There are 93.88% institutions holding the Albireo Pharma Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.19% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million ALBO shares worth $70.4 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.18% or 2.36 million shares worth $70.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.32 million shares estimated at $42.13 million under it, the former controlled 6.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 5.58% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $21.45 million.