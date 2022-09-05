Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) Disappoints Wall Street With 2.60% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 0.11 million Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s per share price at $0.40 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.04M. ACOR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1147.5% off its 52-week high of $4.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Analysts gave the Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ACOR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) trade information

Instantly ACOR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4300 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 2.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.35%, with the 5-day performance at -6.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is -24.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACOR’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Acorda Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.40% over the past 6 months, a 90.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.97 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.16 million and $28.86 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 20.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.00% per year.

ACOR Dividends

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s Major holders