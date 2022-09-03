Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) Down Almost -1.48% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.33 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.06M. That closing price of WWR’s stock is at a discount of -215.04% from its 52-week high price of $4.19 and is indicating a premium of 24.81% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 576.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) trade information

WWR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/31/22 when the stock touched $1.33 price level, adding 8.28% to its value on the day. Westwater Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.32% in past 5-day. Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) showed a performance of -1.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.62 million shares which calculate 3.51 days to cover the short interests.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 69.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 68.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

WWR Dividends

Westwater Resources Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.90% institutions for Westwater Resources Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WWR for having 0.91 million shares of worth $1.82 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.57 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.13 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.49 million shares of worth $0.98 million or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.41 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.82 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.