The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Jump 1.34%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.15 trading at $0.0 or 1.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.86M. That closing price of VGFC’s stock is at a discount of -1886.67% from its 52-week high price of $2.98 and is indicating a premium of 13.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.34%, in the last five days VGFC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/29/22 when the stock touched $0.15 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of -79.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.58% in past 5-day. The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) showed a performance of -30.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.59 million shares which calculate 1.32 days to cover the short interests.

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.77% institutions for The Very Good Food Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank is the top institutional holder at VGFC for having 0.1 million shares of worth $52654.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harbor Advisors LLC, which was holding about 97500.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49695.0.

On the other hand, VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $32368.0 or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 42576.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10818.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.