The 12-Month Price Target For Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Is Now $16.00.

In last trading session, Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.97 trading at $0.15 or 8.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.02M. That closing price of AYLA’s stock is at a discount of -658.88% from its 52-week high price of $14.95 and is indicating a premium of 64.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.65 in the current quarter.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.24%, in the last five days AYLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/02/22 when the stock touched $1.97 price level, adding 7.51% to its value on the day. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.67% in past 5-day. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) showed a performance of 18.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30270.0 shares which calculate 1.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -712.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -204.57% for stock’s current value.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.79% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.30% in the current quarter and calculating 10.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -33.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $620k for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $630k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

AYLA Dividends

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.85% institutions for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. is the top institutional holder at AYLA for having 2.15 million shares of worth $2.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC, which was holding about 0.71 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.82 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 78000.0 shares of worth $0.31 million or 0.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10596.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18754.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.