SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.68?

In last trading session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.68 trading at $0.08 or 1.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.80B. That closing price of SES’s stock is at a discount of -145.09% from its 52-week high price of $11.47 and is indicating a premium of 22.86% from its 52-week low price of $3.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 556.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SES AI Corporation (SES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.74%, in the last five days SES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/02/22 when the stock touched $4.68 price level, adding 2.7% to its value on the day. SES AI Corporation’s shares saw a change of -52.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.31% in past 5-day. SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) showed a performance of -6.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.2 million shares which calculate 9.5 days to cover the short interests.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.80% institutions for SES AI Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. General Motors Holdings LLC is the top institutional holder at SES for having 33.06 million shares of worth $299.16 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, which was holding about 31.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $285.21 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.65 million shares of worth $10.43 million or 0.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.45 million in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.