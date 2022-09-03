Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) Up 43.66% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.04 trading at -$0.01 or -0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.15M. That closing price of NEPT’s stock is at a discount of -1171.08% from its 52-week high price of $25.93 and is indicating a premium of 50.98% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.49%, in the last five days NEPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/29/22 when the stock touched $2.04 price level, adding 20.31% to its value on the day. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -85.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.74% in past 5-day. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) showed a performance of 43.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -83.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 67.54% while that of industry is 3.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 67.10% in the current quarter and calculating 63.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.63 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.33% institutions for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at NEPT for having 0.75 million shares of worth $1.53 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.

On the other hand, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Cambria ETF Tr-Cambria Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 46534.0 shares of worth $94929.0 or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21795.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $44461.0 in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.