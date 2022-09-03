Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Reduces -19.19% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.18 trading at $0.03 or 0.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $325.25M. That closing price of MCG’s stock is at a discount of -187.07% from its 52-week high price of $14.87 and is indicating a premium of 2.12% from its 52-week low price of $5.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 331.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.58%, in the last five days MCG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/29/22 when the stock touched $5.18 price level, adding 20.55% to its value on the day. Membership Collective Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -59.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.19% in past 5-day. Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) showed a performance of -27.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.94 million shares which calculate 9.34 days to cover the short interests.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Membership Collective Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.26% while that of industry is -4.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 94.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 75.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $240.77 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $279.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $124.08 million and $165.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 94.00% while estimating it to be 68.70% for the next quarter.

MCG Dividends

Membership Collective Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.62% institutions for Membership Collective Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MCG for having 15.65 million shares of worth $121.45 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 26.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pelham Capital Ltd., which was holding about 8.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.09 million.

On the other hand, BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.11 million shares of worth $16.41 million or 3.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.08 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8.4 million in the company or a holder of 1.80% of company’s stock.