Is Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) A Better Buy Than Others After A -69.38% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.00 trading at -$1.89 or -4.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.05B. That closing price of FRPT’s stock is at a discount of -289.41% from its 52-week high price of $159.66 and is indicating a premium of 0.34% from its 52-week low price of $40.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 858.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.41%, in the last five days FRPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/31/22 when the stock touched $41.00 price level, adding 10.87% to its value on the day. Freshpet Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.53% in past 5-day. Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) showed a performance of -23.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.61 million shares which calculate 5.51 days to cover the short interests.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Freshpet Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -58.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 5.10. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.60% in the current quarter and calculating 80.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $147.03 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $149.71 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -49.10% during past 5 years.

FRPT Dividends

Freshpet Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.46% institutions for Freshpet Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FRPT for having 3.83 million shares of worth $393.01 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $361.19 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.3 million shares of worth $133.44 million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.24 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $127.27 million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.