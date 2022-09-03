Is Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY), -8.39% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.22 trading at $0.08 or 0.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.42B. That closing price of KDNY’s stock is at a discount of -8.39% from its 52-week high price of $23.00 and is indicating a premium of 50.61% from its 52-week low price of $10.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 587.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.38%, in the last five days KDNY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/02/22 when the stock touched $21.22 price level, adding 4.54% to its value on the day. Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 30.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.47% in past 5-day. Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) showed a performance of 4.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.17 million shares which calculate 4.91 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chinook Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 76.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -29.32% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.20% in the current quarter and calculating -578.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -93.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50k for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.00%.

KDNY Dividends

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.17% institutions for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Samsara BioCapital, LLC is the top institutional holder at KDNY for having 5.16 million shares of worth $109.54 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., which was holding about 3.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $76.29 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.98 million shares of worth $20.87 million or 1.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.96 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $20.3 million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.