G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Stock Plunged -80.84% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.32 trading at -$0.03 or -8.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.31M. That closing price of GMVD’s stock is at a discount of -2006.25% from its 52-week high price of $6.74 and is indicating a premium of 6.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.70%, in the last five days GMVD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/29/22 when the stock touched $0.32 price level, adding 12.95% to its value on the day. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -80.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.75% in past 5-day. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) showed a performance of -25.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.72 million shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1775.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1775.0% for stock’s current value.

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.26% institutions for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at GMVD for having 50193.0 shares of worth $63745.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 60164.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $76408.0.