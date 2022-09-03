Do You Like Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) At $5.39?

In last trading session, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.39 trading at $0.2 or 3.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $719.13M. That closing price of MCRB’s stock is at a discount of -116.88% from its 52-week high price of $11.69 and is indicating a premium of 53.62% from its 52-week low price of $2.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.6 in the current quarter.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.85%, in the last five days MCRB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/02/22 when the stock touched $5.39 price level, adding 2.0% to its value on the day. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.92% in past 5-day. Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) showed a performance of 10.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.55 million shares which calculate 2.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -363.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.79% for stock’s current value.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Seres Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -194.44% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -13.20% in the current quarter and calculating -176.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -86.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.98 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.80% during past 5 years.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.10% institutions for Seres Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the top institutional holder at MCRB for having 14.38 million shares of worth $102.38 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 15.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 13.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98.81 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.92 million shares of worth $27.99 million or 6.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.64 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $14.4 million in the company or a holder of 5.04% of company’s stock.