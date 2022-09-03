Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Ripped -73.98% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.34 trading at -$0.09 or -6.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $77.03M. That closing price of CNTB’s stock is at a discount of -1784.33% from its 52-week high price of $25.25 and is indicating a premium of 58.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 398.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.29%, in the last five days CNTB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/01/22 when the stock touched $1.34 price level, adding 8.84% to its value on the day. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -73.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.46% in past 5-day. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) showed a performance of 19.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.45 million shares which calculate 0.92 days to cover the short interests.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -67.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.36% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

CNTB Dividends

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.31% institutions for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at CNTB for having 6.99 million shares of worth $21.11 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 2.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.9 million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.13 million shares of worth $3.4 million or 2.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.6 million in the company or a holder of 1.20% of company’s stock.