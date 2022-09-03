Analysts Say Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Can Really Get To $10.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.70 trading at $0.06 or 1.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $321.88M. That closing price of DXLG’s stock is at a discount of -57.72% from its 52-week high price of $8.99 and is indicating a premium of 42.63% from its 52-week low price of $3.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 692.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.06%, in the last five days DXLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the stock touched $5.70 price level, adding 4.52% to its value on the day. Destination XL Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.15% in past 5-day. Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) showed a performance of 30.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.1 million shares which calculate 3.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -75.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.81% for stock’s current value.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -52.80% in the current quarter and calculating -60.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $138.74 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $118.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 82.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 166.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

DXLG Dividends

Destination XL Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.94% institutions for Destination XL Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at DXLG for having 11.08 million shares of worth $54.08 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 17.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 3.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.26 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.71 million shares of worth $8.35 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.06 million in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.