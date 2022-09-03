After A 2.29% Gain In Share Price, Is PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.93 trading at $0.2 or 2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.55B. That closing price of PCT’s stock is at a discount of -78.28% from its 52-week high price of $15.92 and is indicating a premium of 44.68% from its 52-week low price of $4.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.29%, in the last five days PCT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the stock touched $8.93 price level, adding 4.39% to its value on the day. PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.65% in past 5-day. PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) showed a performance of 3.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.63 million shares which calculate 12.75 days to cover the short interests.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PureCycle Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.78% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.70% in the current quarter and calculating 16.70% increase in the next quarter.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.06% institutions for PureCycle Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the top institutional holder at PCT for having 29.19 million shares of worth $233.55 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 17.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Samlyn Capital, LLC, which was holding about 9.83 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.65 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.43 million shares of worth $18.04 million or 1.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.