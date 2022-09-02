United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) Currently -539.29% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) saw 9.89 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.40 trading at $0.19 or 15.70% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.36M. That most recent trading price of USEA’s stock is at a discount of -539.29% from its 52-week high price of $8.95 and is indicating a premium of 42.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.70%, in the last five days USEA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/02/22 when the stock touched $1.40 price level, adding 11.95% to its value on the day. United Maritime Corporation’s shares saw a change of -58.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.57% in past 5-day. United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) showed a performance of -38.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.31 million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

USEA Dividends

United Maritime Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.79% institutions for United Maritime Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the top institutional holder at USEA for having 610.0 shares of worth $872.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.