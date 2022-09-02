The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At $13.00.

In recent trading session, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.83 trading at -$0.14 or -3.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $776.81M. That most recent trading price of LEV’s stock is at a discount of -285.64% from its 52-week high price of $14.77 and is indicating a premium of 2.09% from its 52-week low price of $3.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 780.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Lion Electric Company (LEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.54%, in the last five days LEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/02/22 when the stock touched $3.83 price level, adding 6.59% to its value on the day. The Lion Electric Company’s shares saw a change of -60.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.11% in past 5-day. The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) showed a performance of -24.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.25 million shares which calculate 8.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.32% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -239.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 34.73% for stock’s current value.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Lion Electric Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 88.89% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.46% institutions for The Lion Electric Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada is the top institutional holder at LEV for having 67.3 million shares of worth $565.33 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 35.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 2.37 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.95 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.98 million shares of worth $12.55 million or 1.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.24 million in the company or a holder of 0.66% of company’s stock.