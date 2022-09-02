PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Shares Are Down -213.6% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In recent trading session, PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) saw 3.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.25 trading at -$4.14 or -76.90% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $108.18M. That most recent trading price of PYPD’s stock is at a discount of -626.4% from its 52-week high price of $9.08 and is indicating a discount of -213.6% from its 52-week low price of $3.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 30260.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.62 in the current quarter.

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -76.90%, in the last five days PYPD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 80.65% to its value on the day. PolyPid Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -6.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.76% in past 5-day. PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) showed a performance of -3.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 55640.0 shares which calculate 5.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.19% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2060.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1100.0% for stock’s current value.

PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PolyPid Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.54% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.70% in the current quarter and calculating -5.70% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.60% during past 5 years.

PYPD Dividends

PolyPid Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.00% institutions for PolyPid Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at PYPD for having 0.29 million shares of worth $1.56 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SilverArc Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.75 million.

On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 88426.0 shares of worth $0.43 million or 0.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12545.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $67492.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.