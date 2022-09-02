NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) fall -16.00% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $12.94?

In last trading session, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.94 trading at -$0.78 or -5.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.07B. That closing price of SMR’s stock is at a discount of -22.49% from its 52-week high price of $15.85 and is indicating a premium of 33.85% from its 52-week low price of $8.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 866.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NuScale Power Corporation (SMR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.69%, in the last five days SMR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/26/22 when the stock touched $12.94 price level, adding 14.42% to its value on the day. NuScale Power Corporation’s shares saw a change of 29.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.74% in past 5-day. NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) showed a performance of -12.80% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -39.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.38% for stock’s current value.

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.60% institutions for NuScale Power Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. is the top institutional holder at SMR for having 2.17 million shares of worth $22.69 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, which was holding about 1.75 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.3 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.36 million shares of worth $3.56 million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.27 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.