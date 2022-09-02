Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $27.05?

In recent trading session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw 2.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.05 trading at -$0.85 or -3.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $28.40B. That most recent trading price of LI’s stock is at a discount of -53.38% from its 52-week high price of $41.49 and is indicating a premium of 37.67% from its 52-week low price of $16.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.06%, in the last five days LI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/29/22 when the stock touched $27.05 price level, adding 11.46% to its value on the day. Li Auto Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.20% in past 5-day. Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) showed a performance of -17.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.9 million shares which calculate 2.75 days to cover the short interests.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Li Auto Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 67.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.48 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.83 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $1.22 billion and $1.61 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.60% while estimating it to be 76.00% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 61.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.21%.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 28 and December 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.48% institutions for Li Auto Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LI for having 29.36 million shares of worth $787.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 19.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $513.6 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.43 million shares of worth $172.48 million or 0.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.58 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $149.65 million in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.