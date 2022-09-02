Is Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s -22.19% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.90 trading at $1.93 or 8.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.92B. That closing price of RLAY’s stock is at a discount of -53.21% from its 52-week high price of $38.15 and is indicating a premium of 49.2% from its 52-week low price of $12.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.63 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.40%, in the last five days RLAY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/26/22 when the stock touched $24.90 price level, adding 7.57% to its value on the day. Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.00% in past 5-day. Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) showed a performance of 31.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.02 million shares which calculate 13.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $47.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -88.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 47.79% for stock’s current value.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Relay Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.44% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 70.00% in the current quarter and calculating -1.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 184.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.93 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $140k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

RLAY Dividends

Relay Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106.17% institutions for Relay Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at RLAY for having 27.9 million shares of worth $835.2 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 25.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 16.24 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $486.12 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity OTC Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.35 million shares of worth $56.11 million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.64 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $43.04 million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.