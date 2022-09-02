Is Kuke Music Holding Limited’s -81.23% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) saw 6.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at $0.28 or 32.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.65M. That closing price of KUKE’s stock is at a discount of -479.65% from its 52-week high price of $6.55 and is indicating a premium of 25.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 32.94%, in the last five days KUKE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/01/22 when the stock touched $1.13 price level, adding 28.93% to its value on the day. Kuke Music Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of -73.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.73% in past 5-day. Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) showed a performance of -19.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3250.0 shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

KUKE Dividends

Kuke Music Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.40% institutions for Kuke Music Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at KUKE for having 22178.0 shares of worth $85385.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 19121.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73615.0.

On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13122.0 shares of worth $44614.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2794.0 shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9499.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.