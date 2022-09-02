InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Is 22.58% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw 1.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at $0.07 or 28.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.33M. That closing price of INM’s stock is at a discount of -703.23% from its 52-week high price of $2.49 and is indicating a premium of 22.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 264.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 28.57%, in the last five days INM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/01/22 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 3.73% to its value on the day. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.35% in past 5-day. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) showed a performance of -23.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21670.0 shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.80. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -158.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -158.06% for stock’s current value.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.21% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $750k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.05% institutions for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers, LP is the top institutional holder at INM for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.15 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Empery Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 61741.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58203.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13905.0 shares of worth $10706.0 or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2828.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.