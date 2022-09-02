Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Is 6.48% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In recent trading session, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw 6.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.25 trading at $0.25 or 5.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.73B. That most recent trading price of CS’s stock is at a discount of -108.76% from its 52-week high price of $10.96 and is indicating a premium of 6.48% from its 52-week low price of $4.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 7 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.01%, in the last five days CS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the stock touched $5.25 price level, adding 2.05% to its value on the day. Credit Suisse Group AG’s shares saw a change of -47.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.09% in past 5-day. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) showed a performance of -7.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.54 million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.06% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.37. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.95% for stock’s current value.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Credit Suisse Group AG is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -677.78% while that of industry is 3.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -163.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.40%.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.64% institutions for Credit Suisse Group AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CS for having 30.36 million shares of worth $238.3 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 5.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.28 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II and American Beacon Large Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.69 million shares of worth $91.76 million or 0.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.35 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.04 million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.