Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Share Price Recovers 53.87% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In recent trading session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.13 trading at -$0.25 or -2.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.90B. That most recent trading price of CD’s stock is at a discount of -64.45% from its 52-week high price of $13.37 and is indicating a premium of 53.87% from its 52-week low price of $3.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.98%, in the last five days CD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/29/22 when the stock touched $8.13 price level, adding 8.14% to its value on the day. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 27.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.44% in past 5-day. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) showed a performance of 20.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.66 million shares which calculate 2.18 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chindata Group Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 51.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.57% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $160.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $165.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 22 and November 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.26% institutions for Chindata Group Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at CD for having 11.17 million shares of worth $90.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd, which was holding about 7.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.13 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.86 million shares of worth $39.16 million or 2.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.39 million in the company or a holder of 0.82% of company’s stock.