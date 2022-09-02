AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Down Almost -30.07% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) saw 2.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.05 trading at $0.42 or 1.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.76B. That closing price of APP’s stock is at a discount of -363.43% from its 52-week high price of $116.09 and is indicating a premium of 3.51% from its 52-week low price of $24.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AppLovin Corporation (APP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.71%, in the last five days APP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/26/22 when the stock touched $25.05 price level, adding 7.97% to its value on the day. AppLovin Corporation’s shares saw a change of -73.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.46% in past 5-day. AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) showed a performance of -30.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.75 million shares which calculate 4.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -219.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.76% for stock’s current value.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AppLovin Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 155.56% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $747.69 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $824.81 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.82% institutions for AppLovin Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the top institutional holder at APP for having 60.73 million shares of worth $1.52 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 20.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 14.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $357.53 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.71 million shares of worth $117.92 million or 1.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.7 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $92.74 million in the company or a holder of 1.23% of company’s stock.