Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Is Now 18.52% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In recent trading session, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw 5.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.97 trading at $0.09 or 3.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $46.35B. That most recent trading price of ABEV’s stock is at a discount of -11.78% from its 52-week high price of $3.32 and is indicating a premium of 18.52% from its 52-week low price of $2.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 33.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ambev S.A. (ABEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.30%, in the last five days ABEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/29/22 when the stock touched $2.97 price level, adding 3.57% to its value on the day. Ambev S.A.’s shares saw a change of 2.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.26% in past 5-day. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) showed a performance of 5.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.73 million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.85% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -68.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.56% for stock’s current value.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ambev S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is -2.70. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -25.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.36 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.78 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.10%.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.69% institutions for Ambev S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ABEV for having 274.31 million shares of worth $886.03 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, which was holding about 165.65 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $535.05 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 133.22 million shares of worth $387.68 million or 0.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 76.23 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $221.84 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.