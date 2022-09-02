Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Has Seen A Fall Of -21.47% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In recent trading session, Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) saw 1.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.91 trading at -$14.09 or -46.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $782.79M. That most recent trading price of ATXG’s stock is at a discount of -4026.59% from its 52-week high price of $656.54 and is indicating a premium of 18.6% from its 52-week low price of $12.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 754.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -46.97%, in the last five days ATXG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/31/22 when the stock touched $15.91 price level, adding 97.58% to its value on the day. Addentax Group Corp.’s shares saw a change of 300.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -63.41% in past 5-day. Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) showed a performance of -60.53% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ATXG Dividends

Addentax Group Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Addentax Group Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company.