With 22.39% Distance From Low, Could Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) saw 125.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.67 trading at $0.03 or 4.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $358.88M. That closing price of MULN’s stock is at a discount of -2273.13% from its 52-week high price of $15.90 and is indicating a premium of 22.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 78.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 68.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.96%, in the last five days MULN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/31/22 when the stock touched $0.67 price level, adding 9.9% to its value on the day. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s shares saw a change of -87.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.44% in past 5-day. Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) showed a performance of -27.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59.67 million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3332.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3332.84% for stock’s current value.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 100.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $37.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $14.8 million and $19.41 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 152.00% while estimating it to be 91.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.70% during past 5 years.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.86% institutions for Mullen Automotive Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MULN for having 1.08 million shares of worth $3.23 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 0.92 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.73 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.96 million shares of worth $2.86 million or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.47 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.