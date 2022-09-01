Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Are Down -3.90 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) saw 1.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.70 trading at -$0.21 or -3.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.60B. That most recent trading price of SPCE’s stock is at a discount of -404.74% from its 52-week high price of $28.77 and is indicating a premium of 9.82% from its 52-week low price of $5.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.55%, in the last five days SPCE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/26/22 when the stock touched $5.70 price level, adding 9.24% to its value on the day. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.90% in past 5-day. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) showed a performance of -24.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 51.08 million shares which calculate 5.74 days to cover the short interests.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.29% while that of industry is -2.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.70% in the current quarter and calculating -18.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -52.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $90k for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $130k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $571k and $2.58 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -84.20% while estimating it to be -95.00% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 51.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.90%.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.71% institutions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SPCE for having 17.05 million shares of worth $168.43 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 11.49 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $113.54 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.99 million shares of worth $42.07 million or 2.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.33 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $52.65 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.