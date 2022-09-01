Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Jumps 0.25 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) saw 2.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.00 trading at $0.01 or 0.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.88B. That closing price of VCSA’s stock is at a discount of -175.0% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and is indicating a premium of 40.5% from its 52-week low price of $2.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.25%, in the last five days VCSA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/25/22 when the stock touched $4.00 price level, adding 25.09% to its value on the day. Vacasa Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.32% in past 5-day. Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) showed a performance of 44.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.49 million shares which calculate 2.73 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vacasa Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -316.67% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $285.48 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $388.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.68% institutions for Vacasa Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. is the top institutional holder at VCSA for having 62.47 million shares of worth $516.66 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 29.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Riverwood Capital Management Ltd., which was holding about 23.06 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $190.67 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.5 million shares of worth $37.21 million or 2.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.81 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.84% of company’s stock.