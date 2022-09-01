Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares Dropped -4.10% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In recent trading session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw 7.07 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.40 trading at -$0.09 or -1.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.46B. That most recent trading price of SWN’s stock is at a discount of -33.38% from its 52-week high price of $9.87 and is indicating a premium of 48.51% from its 52-week low price of $3.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 35.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 42.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.36 in the current quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.17%, in the last five days SWN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/26/22 when the stock touched $7.40 price level, adding 7.5% to its value on the day. Southwestern Energy Company’s shares saw a change of 60.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.10% in past 5-day. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) showed a performance of 10.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44.9 million shares which calculate 0.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.76 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.23% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -170.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.41% for stock’s current value.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Southwestern Energy Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.38% while that of industry is 42.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 89.50% in the current quarter and calculating 45.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.66 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.68 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $1.05 billion and $1.6 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 58.00% while estimating it to be 5.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 65.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 99.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.00%.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.48% institutions for Southwestern Energy Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SWN for having 168.74 million shares of worth $1.21 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 15.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 128.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $919.35 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 46.5 million shares of worth $348.72 million or 4.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41.62 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $312.18 million in the company or a holder of 3.73% of company’s stock.