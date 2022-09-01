NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) Up Almost 112.50% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.55 trading at $0.39 or 18.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.60M. That closing price of NMTC’s stock is at a discount of -166.67% from its 52-week high price of $6.80 and is indicating a premium of 80.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 188.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 18.06%, in the last five days NMTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/31/22 when the stock touched $2.55 price level, adding 13.56% to its value on the day. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s shares saw a change of 31.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 49.12% in past 5-day. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) showed a performance of 112.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54530.0 shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -27.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.57% for stock’s current value.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -27.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,978.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $400k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

NMTC Dividends

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.36% institutions for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at NMTC for having 1.36 million shares of worth $3.48 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 11.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.25 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.63 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.23 million shares of worth $0.59 million or 1.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34463.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $87880.0 in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.