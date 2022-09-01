Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) Up Almost 7.47% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) saw 0.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.79 trading at $0.1 or 13.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $23.83M. That most recent trading price of WNW’s stock is at a discount of -684.81% from its 52-week high price of $6.20 and is indicating a premium of 32.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 178.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.42%, in the last five days WNW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/01/22 when the stock touched $0.79 price level, subtracting -2.62% to its value on the day. Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s shares saw a change of -70.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.93% in past 5-day. Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) showed a performance of 7.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 83430.0 shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.99% institutions for Meiwu Technology Company Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at WNW for having 0.11 million shares of worth $80514.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 82900.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63410.0.