Is Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK), -951.14% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.64 trading at -$0.06 or -2.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $342.91M. That closing price of COOK’s stock is at a discount of -951.14% from its 52-week high price of $27.75 and is indicating a discount of -2.27% from its 52-week low price of $2.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Traeger Inc. (COOK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.22%, in the last five days COOK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/25/22 when the stock touched $2.64 price level, adding 17.24% to its value on the day. Traeger Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.01% in past 5-day. Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) showed a performance of -14.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.99 million shares which calculate 8.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -165.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.64% for stock’s current value.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Traeger Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -116.67% while that of industry is -3.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -66.70% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $221.7 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $171.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $211 million and $162.02 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.10% while estimating it to be 5.60% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -394.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.86%.

COOK Dividends

Traeger Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.06% institutions for Traeger Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board is the top institutional holder at COOK for having 24.69 million shares of worth $183.72 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 20.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 4.7 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.99 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.7 million shares of worth $34.99 million or 3.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.06 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18.3 million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.