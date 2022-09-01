Is Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:NU) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $4.90?

In last trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) saw 16.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.90 trading at $0.01 or 0.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.95B. That closing price of NU’s stock is at a discount of -149.8% from its 52-week high price of $12.24 and is indicating a premium of 33.47% from its 52-week low price of $3.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 27.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.20%, in the last five days NU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/29/22 when the stock touched $4.90 price level, adding 3.73% to its value on the day. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -47.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.01% in past 5-day. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) showed a performance of 19.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 102.95 million shares which calculate 5.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -155.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.65% for stock’s current value.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nu Holdings Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 200.00% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 120.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $908.87 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $985.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.09% institutions for Nu Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NU for having 555.45 million shares of worth $4.29 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 16.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Galileo (PTC) Ltd, which was holding about 415.54 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.21 billion.

On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 28.9 million shares of worth $108.07 million or 0.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $74.82 million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.