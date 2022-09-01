Is IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Expensive At $5.94? Hereâ€™s How To Know.

In last trading session, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) saw 2.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $5.94 trading at $0.06 or 1.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.31B. That closing price of IONQâ€™s stock is at a discount of -504.38% from its 52-week high price of $35.90 and is indicating a premium of 29.97% from its 52-week low price of $4.16. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IonQ Inc. (IONQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.02%, in the last five days IONQ remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 08/25/22 when the stock touched $5.94 price level, adding 13.54% to its value on the day. IonQ Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -64.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.73% in past 5-day. IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) showed a performance of 7.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.42 million shares which calculate 7.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -102.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -51.52% for stockâ€™s current value.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -11.10% in the current quarter and calculating -83.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 406.90% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.73 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $250k and $1.65 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 992.00% while estimating it to be 105.10% for the next quarter.

In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -76.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.64% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 47.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.11% institutions for IonQ Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at IONQ for having 26.35 million shares of worth $156.52 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 13.23% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 6.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74.83 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.65 million shares of worth $15.77 million or 1.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.06 million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of companyâ€™s stock.