Is Arrival’s -90.65% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) saw 4.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.10 trading at -$0.03 or -2.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $744.05M. That closing price of ARVL’s stock is at a discount of -1535.45% from its 52-week high price of $17.99 and is indicating a discount of -1.82% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arrival (ARVL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.65%, in the last five days ARVL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/26/22 when the stock touched $1.10 price level, adding 12.0% to its value on the day. Arrival’s shares saw a change of -85.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.09% in past 5-day. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) showed a performance of -34.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.37 million shares which calculate 3.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.47 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.37. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -388.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.64% for stock’s current value.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 70.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.57% institutions for Arrival that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at ARVL for having 38.14 million shares of worth $142.25 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 30.36 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $113.23 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Hartford Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.29 million shares of worth $17.84 million or 1.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.86 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.31 million in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.