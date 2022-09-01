Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Jumps 10.60%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) saw 1.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.40 trading at $0.23 or 10.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $513.70M. That closing price of HLGN’s stock is at a discount of -581.25% from its 52-week high price of $16.35 and is indicating a premium of 27.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Heliogen Inc. (HLGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.60%, in the last five days HLGN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/25/22 when the stock touched $2.40 price level, adding 10.11% to its value on the day. Heliogen Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.11% in past 5-day. Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) showed a performance of -10.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.42 million shares which calculate 1.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -691.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -77.08% for stock’s current value.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 200.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.31% institutions for Heliogen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Prime Movers Lab, LLC is the top institutional holder at HLGN for having 26.6 million shares of worth $139.91 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 6.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.07 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.8 million shares of worth $30.51 million or 3.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.92 million in the company or a holder of 2.99% of company’s stock.