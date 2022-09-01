Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) Achieved Almost 7.17% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In recent trading session, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.13 trading at -$0.14 or -1.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.08B. That most recent trading price of ETRN’s stock is at a discount of -26.18% from its 52-week high price of $11.52 and is indicating a premium of 35.71% from its 52-week low price of $5.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.51%, in the last five days ETRN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/26/22 when the stock touched $9.13 price level, adding 6.26% to its value on the day. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s shares saw a change of -10.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.12% in past 5-day. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) showed a performance of 7.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.3 million shares which calculate 3.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.39% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.33% for stock’s current value.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Equitrans Midstream Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 37.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.74% while that of industry is 12.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.70% in the current quarter and calculating -7.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $337.34 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $340.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -65.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -413.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.10%.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.24% institutions for Equitrans Midstream Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital International Investors is the top institutional holder at ETRN for having 49.24 million shares of worth $415.58 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 47.83 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $403.71 million.

On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 18.87 million shares of worth $120.03 million or 4.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.78 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $116.27 million in the company or a holder of 3.18% of company’s stock.