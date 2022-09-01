Do You Like Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) At $7.07?

In recent trading session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.07 trading at -$0.75 or -9.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.95B. That most recent trading price of PSNY’s stock is at a discount of -132.11% from its 52-week high price of $16.41 and is indicating a discount of -6.22% from its 52-week low price of $7.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.59%, in the last five days PSNY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/26/22 when the stock touched $7.07 price level, adding 18.45% to its value on the day. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s shares saw a change of -33.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.35% in past 5-day. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) showed a performance of -12.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.94 million shares which calculate 4.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.52% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -83.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41.44% for stock’s current value.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.21% institutions for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB is the top institutional holder at PSNY for having 4.4 million shares of worth $30.97 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., which was holding about 3.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.9 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.11 million shares of worth $7.78 million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36435.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.